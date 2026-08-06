Parent’s Night Out: Movie Night @ Leaf Global Arts
Parent’s Night Out: Movie Night @ Leaf Global Arts
Treat yourself to a well-deserved night out while the kids enjoy an evening of fun at Leaf's Parents' Night Out! With a full lineup of activities and entertainment, they'll be so busy making memories they won't even notice you're gone:
Creative Art Craft - Kids will get to unleash their inner artist with a fun, hands-on craft project to take home.
Featured Movie - The main event! The movie kicks off promptly at 6:30 PM - see below for what’s up next!
Fun for them, freedom for you! It's a total win-win. Space is limited, so grab your spot and get ready to enjoy your Friday night!
LEAF Global
15
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
LEAF Global Arts
8286868742
operations@theleaf.org
LEAF Global
19 Eagle St.Asheville, North Carolina 28801
828-686-8742
info@theleaf.org