Parent’s Night Out: Movie Night @ Leaf Global Arts

Treat yourself to a well-deserved night out while the kids enjoy an evening of fun at Leaf's Parents' Night Out! With a full lineup of activities and entertainment, they'll be so busy making memories they won't even notice you're gone:

Creative Art Craft - Kids will get to unleash their inner artist with a fun, hands-on craft project to take home.

Featured Movie - The main event! The movie kicks off promptly at 6:30 PM - see below for what’s up next!

Fun for them, freedom for you! It's a total win-win. Space is limited, so grab your spot and get ready to enjoy your Friday night!

