PAN HARMONIA Celtic Corner - 10/16

Pan Harmonia returns for its 27th season with its wonderful compliment of adventurous and eclectic programming this October with Celtic Corner. Directed by multi-instrumentalist Rosalind Buda, who is both a piper and bassoonist, this fall’s Celtic Corner presents Glencoe, Asheville’s own Scottish Supergroup!

Celtic Corner Presents: Glencoe

Friday, October 16, 7 pm · Black Mountain Presbyterian Church

117 Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711

Rosalind Buda, pipes ∙ Robin Bullock, guitar ∙ Sue Richards, harp

Welcome back to the Celtic Corner of the world this fall, exploring the tunes and traditions of the isles with Asheville’s own Scottish Supergroup, Glencoe. Dance and groove with guitar, harp, and Celtic winds ringing out with melodies both ancient and modern!

From the Blue Ridge Mountains of Asheville, North Carolina, an area historically settled by Highland Scots who made their music part of Appalachian culture, comes a new American Scottish supergroup: GLENCOE. Adopting the name of both a historic village in Scotland and an early settlement near Asheville, Glencoe honors the Scottish connection with the group’s mountain home.

Piper ROSALIND BUDA plays the Scottish smallpipes, Border pipes, and whistle with the same power and authority with which she performs in her other life as a master classical bassoonist. Four-time National Scottish Harp Champion SUE RICHARDS has won multiple Wammie Awards, including Album of the Year, from the Washington Area Music Association for her solo recordings, and a Grammy nomination as a member of Ensemble Galilei. Guitarist/citternist ROBIN BULLOCK, a longtime touring sideman with Grammy-winning folk legends Tom Paxton and Janis Ian, is a recipient of the Association for Independent Music’s Indie Award with the trio Helicon. All three Glencoe musicians are also prolific composers, creating new music that blends seamlessly into Scottish tradition.

From the first note they strike, Glencoe makes clear their mastery of Scottish tradition and their sheer joy at bringing it to life together. A Glencoe performance is an irresistible and unforgettable experience for all lovers of Celtic music.

Rosalind Buda · Celtic Corner Artistic Director

As ever, PAN HARMONIA offers Donation-based, Pay-as-You-Can Community Concerts. All are welcome!

panharmonia.org

​​828.242.1077

Pan Harmonia is an independent, artist-directed 501(c)(3) chamber music company based in Asheville, NC. Our goals include sharing the joy and discovery of beautiful, acoustic music with audiences of all ages across the full spectrum of our society. Generous support from individuals and community partners help make this mission a reality.

Our Fall Season Continues:

SEPTEMBER “23 across WNC” Library Project Launch

Jessica Schaeffer, harp ∙ Kate Steinbeck, flute

9/18 1 pm Murphy Public Library

9/18 3 pm Andrews Public Library

9/19 11 am Moss Memorial Library

9/19 3 pm Franklin Public Library

OCTOBER Celtic Corner

10/16, 7 pm Black Mountain Presbyterian Church

Glencoe: Rosalind Buda, Scottish smallpipes & whistle ∙ Robin Bullock, guitar/cittern ∙ Sue Richards, harp

NOVEMBER Autumn Winds

11/20, 7 pm Black Mountain Presbyterian Church

11/22, 3 pm First Presbyterian Church Asheville

Kate Steinbeck, flute ∙ Rosalind Buda, bassoon ∙ John Crawley, piano

DECEMBER YULETIDE!

TBA concerts with Jessica Schaeffer, harp ∙ Kate Steinbeck, flute