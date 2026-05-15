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Paleontology Talk at Mountains Branch Library

Paleontology Talk at Mountains Branch Library

Join Dr. Heckert (I call him Dino Man) at Mountains Branch Library on Friday, June 26th at 6:00pm. He will talk about his work as a vertebrate paleontologist, and maybe even some North Carolina Triassic period reptiles!!!

No registration is required. This program is appropriate for all ages, but younger children may find the material difficult.

Mountains Branch Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
www.rutherfordcountylibrary.org
Mountains Branch Library
Memorial Highway
Lake Lure, North Carolina 28746-9275
8282876417
maria.davis@rutherfordcountync.gov
library@rutherfordcountync.gov