Paleontology Fun for Kids at Mountains Branch Library
Paleontology Fun for Kids at Mountains Branch Library
Kids are invited to practice their paleontology skills and test their dino knowledge at Mountains Branch on Tuesday, June 16th at 2:00pm! Kids will get to participate in a variety of activities including sifting for bones, putting together dinosaur puzzles, and practice digging skills looking for fossils.
Mountains Branch Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
Artist Group Info
amber.saint.clair@rutherfordcountync.gov
Mountains Branch Library
Memorial HighwayLake Lure, North Carolina 28746-9275
8282876417
maria.davis@rutherfordcountync.gov