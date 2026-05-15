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Paleontology Fun for Kids at Mountains Branch Library

Paleontology Fun for Kids at Mountains Branch Library

Kids are invited to practice their paleontology skills and test their dino knowledge at Mountains Branch on Tuesday, June 16th at 2:00pm! Kids will get to participate in a variety of activities including sifting for bones, putting together dinosaur puzzles, and practice digging skills looking for fossils.

Mountains Branch Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rutherford County Library System
828-288-4039
library@rutherfordcountync.gov
www.rutherfordcountylibrary.org

Artist Group Info

amber.saint.clair@rutherfordcountync.gov
Mountains Branch Library
Memorial Highway
Lake Lure, North Carolina 28746-9275
8282876417
maria.davis@rutherfordcountync.gov
library@rutherfordcountync.gov