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Paint Your Pet w/ Monet & Chardonnay

Paint Your Pet w/ Monet & Chardonnay

Get ready for a fun night of "Paint Your Pet" at 12 Bones Brewing on Tuesday, September 15th, at 5:00 pm! This class is open to all skill levels, and our experienced instructors will help guide you in capturing your pet's unique charm in a portrait that you will love. 🐶 🐈 After purchasing your ticket, all attendees must submit a clear photo of their pet to monetandchardonnay@gmail.com by September 13th. Everyone will receive a 16x20" canvas with a detailed drawing of their pet, a reference photo, and all necessary painting supplies. We kindly ask that each guest buys at least one drink or menu item to support this awesome venue. For the best experience, we recommend arriving early to settle in and order some tasty bites and beverages before we begin! 🍺 *Tickets are non-refundable. If you can't attend, you MUST give at least 48-hours notice to receive a credit for a future class of equal or less value upon review.

12 Bones Smokehouse & Brewing
59
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

12 Bones Smokehouse & Brewing
(828) 687-1395
taproom@12bones.com
https://12bones.com/
12 Bones Smokehouse & Brewing
2350 Hendersonville Road
Arden, North Carolina 28704
(828) 687-1395
taproom@12bones.com
https://12bones.com/