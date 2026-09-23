Paige Fish - The Midnight Crisis Tour w/ Hank Garrett - 11/05

Paige Fish, the Utah-born songstress from Springville, has captivated audiences with a voice and presence beyond her years. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Stevie Nicks, Norah Jones, Noah Kahan, and Zach Bryan, Paige has been songwriting since childhood, penning tunes and performing long before most artists get their start. She quickly found her footing on social media, capturing hearts and gaining a devoted following. In 2023, she released the standout track "26 and 24," which struck a chord with fans and marked a pivotal moment in her growing career. Since then, she has released three projects, including the fan-favorite "Baby Blondie". Paige has become a regular headliner, selling out shows across the country and building a passionate audience with her cinematic pop and country storytelling, which is rooted in deeply personal, diary-inspired lyrics.