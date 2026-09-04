Option 22 w/ Old Soul Reunion

-STANDING ROOM ONLY

Option 22

The music of Option 22 is inspired, uplifting, and thoroughly eclectic—a fusion spanning roots rock, Americana, and points in between—woven together with heartfelt lyrics that call for change and carry messages of love, hope, and healing. It’s music that moves—both the body and the spirit. Their live performances are immersive, spontaneous, and raw, channeling energy that flows through them and into the crowd, creating a shared, uplifting experience.

Music isn’t just what they do—it’s the heartbeat of everything they’ve built. Option 22 is more than a band; it’s a movement, a call to awaken, and a force for creative transformation. Their music laid the foundation for The RiffRaff Arts Collective, Culturefest World Music & Arts Festival, and the thriving cultural district they helped ignite in Princeton, West Virginia.

Old Soul Reunion

Based in Princeton, WV, Old Soul Reunion is a powerhouse Appalachian soul, blues, folk, jam, and rock band built on soulful songwriting, deep grooves, 3 part harmonies, mind-expansive jams, and the kind of chemistry that can only come from years of creating together. James Hart, Robert Blankenship, Jordan Furrow, Ryan Perkins, and Lori McKinney.