Open Casting: Part 2- Metal Casting

*This is a 2- Part process and 2 appointments must be made to complete the process.

Part 1: Investing - Reserve your 30 minute time slot to invest a flask on Wednesday evening.

Part 2: Casting: Reserve your 30 minute time slot to cast your pieces on Thursday morning.

Some experience or basic knowledge required or take our Sessions: Wax Carving and Casting.

Must have pieces sprued prior to Part 1 (investing).. Bring your tree prepared or attend Open Studio prior.

Masks required during entire process- BYO or $3. Flask size 4 inches high by 2 inches wide.

Reserve your time slot to vacuum cast. Proper Safety Gear must be worn at all times!

Metal used is not included, but may be available for purchase.

Metals used limited to: Gold/Silver/Bronze