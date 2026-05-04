Open Casting/ Investment Part 1

*This is a 2 day series but you must reserve for both parts of the process.

#1 Reserve your 30 minute time slot below to invest a flask.

#2 Reserve your time slot to cast the next day Open Casting

*If you want us to do either of these parts please contact us in advance.

Some experience or basic knowledge required or take our Open Studio prior. Masks required during entire process- BYO or $3. Flask size 4 inches high by 2 inches wide.