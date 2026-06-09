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One World West 8 Year Anniversary and Summer Solstice Pickin’ Party - 6/21

One World West 8 Year Anniversary and Summer Solstice Pickin’ Party - 6/21

Celebrate eight years of community and music at One World West’s 8 Year Anniversary & Summer Solstice Pickin’ Party!
2 Full Sets from Suns of Stars followed by Cayote Rodeo as well as set break set by String Pong and porch jams by Curious Strange.

Let’s Cook Food Truck OPEN

$15 Cover for the Full Day

$10 Cover after 5PM

One World Brewing West
15
02:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

See above
https://oneworldbrewing.com/event/one-world-west-8-year-anniversary-summer-solstice-pickin-party-2026-06-21/
One World Brewing West
520 Haywood Road
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
https://oneworldbrewing.com/