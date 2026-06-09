One World West 8 Year Anniversary and Summer Solstice Pickin’ Party - 6/21
One World West 8 Year Anniversary and Summer Solstice Pickin’ Party - 6/21
Celebrate eight years of community and music at One World West’s 8 Year Anniversary & Summer Solstice Pickin’ Party!
2 Full Sets from Suns of Stars followed by Cayote Rodeo as well as set break set by String Pong and porch jams by Curious Strange.
Let’s Cook Food Truck OPEN
$15 Cover for the Full Day
$10 Cover after 5PM
One World Brewing West
15
02:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
See above
One World Brewing West
520 Haywood RoadAsheville, North Carolina 28806