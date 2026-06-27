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Old-Time Tune Workshop with the New Amsterdam String Band

Old-Time Tune Workshop with the New Amsterdam String Band

Rosette Chamber Concerts & Asheville Music School Present: Old Time Workshop with New Amsterdam String Band

Friday, August 7th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room

312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 4PM / Workshop 4:30PM–6:00 PM

Join members of the New Amsterdam String Band for an interactive Appalachian music workshop open to players of all ages and abilities.

Bring your instrument (fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, etc.) and learn "Squirrel Hunters," a classic Old-Time tune that has been passed from generation to generation throughout the Southern mountains. The workshop will be taught by members of the ensemble and will include short performances illustrating the style, history, and traditions behind the music.

Whether you are an experienced fiddler, a classical musician curious about traditional music, or a beginner looking for a fun musical experience, you are warmly welcome.

Admission: $8

*Students: Free (one accompanying parent or chaperone admitted free)

*Participants should bring their own instruments. Listeners are also welcome.

Presented by Rosette Chamber Concerts in partnership with Asheville Music School and featuring musicians of New Amsterdam String Band, a New York-based ensemble made up of Juilliard School-trained musicians that explores the rich connections between European Baroque music and American traditional music.

All ages

AyurPrana Listening Room
8.01
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

AyurPrana Listening Room
(505) 204-7026
david@liveayurprana.com
www.liveayurprana.com/pages/events

Artist Group Info

New Amsterdam String Band
https://www.newamsterdamstringband.com/
AyurPrana Listening Room
312 Haywood Rd
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
(505) 204-7026
care@liveayurprana.com
www.liveayurprana.com/pages/events