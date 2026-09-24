Nothingless Presents: The Couch - 9/27

– STANDING ROOM ONLY Nothingless Presents: The Couch w/ Lowen, Maggie Miles, & Make/Believe Lowen (Emily Kopp) is a singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist whose work you may already know—even if you don’t know her name. As a writer and producer for film, television, and advertising, her songs, voice, and productions have appeared in hundreds of placements across HBO, Showtime, Hulu, Disney, NBC, Cartoon Network, Google, Samsung, JetBlue, Volkswagen, and more. As an artist, Lowen channels that same instinct for emotionally resonant storytelling into raw, soul-searching indie rock—pairing a powerhouse voice with unguarded lyrics, gritty guitars, and songs built to make you feel something. A seasoned live performer who has shared stages with artists including Brandi Carlile, Matchbox Twenty, and Edwin McCain, Lowen makes music that lives somewhere between catharsis, connection, and a really good scream with the windows down. Maggie Miles is a songwriter & genre blending alternative artist hailing from Round Hill, VA, currently based in Nashville, TN. After getting her teeth playing live around the DMV & DC area, Maggie moved to the music city to chase the dream. She’s since released two LPs & has toured the US steadily building a cult-esq following she calls Amphibians. Her rowdy & visceral live show weaves together intention, improvisation, soulful vocals, massive grunge rock guitars, keys, emphatic pop rock hooks, & alternative textures. Off the heels of her latest EP “A Humble Extension” (2025), Maggie has been tucked away in her home studio in Old Hickory, TN chipping away at her third full length album coming out in spring 2027. Make/Believe is the brainchild and new adventure of New Orleans-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter and producer Nicholas William. Blending timeless songwriting with alternative, indie, blues, rock elements, his NOLA roots, synesthetic textures, a vivid imagination, Nicholas turns rooms of strangers into a shared experience—where storytelling, spontaneity, and song blur the line between artist and audience, between performance and confession. Whether playing to a stage or a room full of strangers, the aim is the same: to make something real. William is cofounder of Nothingless, a Nashville based artist collective, as well as the songwriting/storytelling showcase called The Couch. “At its core, Make/Believe is built on a simple idea I had years ago: that people are like plants, & in the same way that plants need sunlight and water, we need two things in order to grow. to make, & to believe.”