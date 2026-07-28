North Mississippi Allstars - 9/20
North Mississippi Allstars - 9/20
North Mississippi Allstars have been blending blues, rock and Southern soul for over 25 years. Brothers Luther & Cody Dickson’s unique groove hypnotically honors their influential musical elders.
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$60.50
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org