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Noche Latina con Como el MAR and The Marmeladies - 9/26

Noche Latina con Como el MAR and The Marmeladies - 9/26

Noche Latina con Como el MAR & The Marmeladies!
Come and dance, sing, and enjoy Folk Latino originals and classics. Bolero, cumbia, huayno y hasta ranchera en el Crow & Quill. Nos vemos!

Rooted in the rich tapestry of Latin American music, Como el MAR and the Marmeladies is a genre-bending, bilingual 4-piece serving up Latin folk with a splash of indie grit, bluesy grooves, and a whole lotta heart. This crew blends infectious rhythms and folky textures that’ll pull you in and keep you moving. Expect Spanish vocals and pure joy.

Led by Peruvian-born,songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Como el MAR on Andean charango, guitar, and vox. Joining him: Drums by Ozzie Orengo, Michael Dunham on bass, and Omar Ruiz-Lopez on Appalachian fiddle.

Doors 7pm
Show 8pm
$10 cover

Crow & Quill
10
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Oyelo Music Productions
oyelomusicproductions@gmail.com
https://oyelomusicproductions.com/

Artist Group Info

Como el M A R & The Marmeladies
marandthearmeladies@gmail.com
https://comoelmar.com/home
Crow & Quill
106 N Lexington
Asheville, North Carolina 28804
https://www.facebook.com/thecrowandquill