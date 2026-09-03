Noche Latina con Como el MAR and The Marmeladies - 9/26

Noche Latina con Como el MAR & The Marmeladies!

Come and dance, sing, and enjoy Folk Latino originals and classics. Bolero, cumbia, huayno y hasta ranchera en el Crow & Quill. Nos vemos!

Rooted in the rich tapestry of Latin American music, Como el MAR and the Marmeladies is a genre-bending, bilingual 4-piece serving up Latin folk with a splash of indie grit, bluesy grooves, and a whole lotta heart. This crew blends infectious rhythms and folky textures that’ll pull you in and keep you moving. Expect Spanish vocals and pure joy.

Led by Peruvian-born,songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Como el MAR on Andean charango, guitar, and vox. Joining him: Drums by Ozzie Orengo, Michael Dunham on bass, and Omar Ruiz-Lopez on Appalachian fiddle.

Doors 7pm

Show 8pm

$10 cover