Nirvanna - Tribute to Nirvana w/ With Arms Wide Open - Creed Trib
Nirvanna - Tribute to Nirvana w/ With Arms Wide Open - Creed Trib
From Orlando, FL | Touring Worldwide Since 2015
Step into a time machine and land straight in 1991—because NIRVANNA isn’t just a tribute band... it’s a theatrical resurrection of the most legendary grunge act in history: Nirvana.
Since 2015, this powerhouse from Orlando, Florida has delivered an explosive live show that goes beyond imitatio —it’s a full-blown grunge revival that rips straight through the speakers and into your soul.
Visulite Theatre
$20 advanced / $25 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Visulite Theatre
Artist Group Info
Nirvanna
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com