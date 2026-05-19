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Nirvanna - Tribute to Nirvana w/ With Arms Wide Open - Creed Trib

Nirvanna - Tribute to Nirvana w/ With Arms Wide Open - Creed Trib

From Orlando, FL | Touring Worldwide Since 2015

Step into a time machine and land straight in 1991—because NIRVANNA isn’t just a tribute band... it’s a theatrical resurrection of the most legendary grunge act in history: Nirvana.

Since 2015, this powerhouse from Orlando, Florida has delivered an explosive live show that goes beyond imitatio —it’s a full-blown grunge revival that rips straight through the speakers and into your soul.

Visulite Theatre
$20 advanced / $25 day of
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Visulite Theatre

Artist Group Info

Nirvanna
facebook.com/tributetonirvana
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com
www.visulite.com