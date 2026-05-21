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Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers with special guest Ranford Almond

Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers with special guest Ranford Almond

Catch Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers at Capitol Hall on May 29th. Piano-driven rock n’ roll awesomeness from Austin, TX. If you love soul, roots rock, funk, or just miss the sax…you will LOVE this show. It’s something different and EXCITING and real. Bring your friends and come dance!

Capitol Hall
$20
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Capitol Hall
828-768-3025
jon@capitolhall.com
http://capitolhall.com

Artist Group Info

Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers
Capitol Hall
105 North Main Avenue
Erwin, Tennessee 37650
(828) 768-3025
booking@capitolhall.com
https://capitolhall.com/