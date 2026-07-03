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New Special Exhibition "Containers" By Jaime Byrd

New Special Exhibition "Containers" By Jaime Byrd

Have you ever noticed how much of life revolves around containers?

We put flowers in vases, memories in photographs, keepsakes in boxes, and ourselves in houses that become homes. These objects help us organize our physical world, but they also reflect something deeper: the ways we compartmentalize our thoughts, emotions, experiences, and dreams.

My newest exhibition, Containers, explores this idea through a collection of paintings featuring bottles, vases, houses, pocket collections, and other familiar forms. Each piece considers not only what these objects hold, but also what they symbolize: memory, protection, identity, belonging, and the stories we carry through life.

As I created this series, I found myself thinking about the invisible containers we build throughout our lives. We create spaces for joy, grief, hope, fear, and memory, often storing pieces of ourselves away while trying to make sense of an ever-changing world. Sometimes these containers offer comfort and structure. Other times they challenge us to examine what we are carrying and why.

Through vibrant color, layered symbolism, and familiar imagery, Containers invites viewers to reflect on what they hold onto, what they protect, and what they may be ready to release. The exhibition celebrates our shared human experience and the beautiful, complicated ways we gather, preserve, and carry the stories that shape us.

I invite you to join me for this special exhibition on Friday, August 14, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.
The event is free and open to the public.

Jaime Byrd Contemporary Art, Aura Arts Building
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Jaime Byrd Contemporary Art
3234182973
art@jaimebyrd.com
https://www.jaimebyrd.com

Artist Group Info

Jaime Byrd
art@jaimebyrd.com
https://www.jaimebyrd.com
Jaime Byrd Contemporary Art, Aura Arts Building
375 Depot Street, Suite 105
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
323-418-2326
art@jaimebyrd.com
http://jaimebyrd.com