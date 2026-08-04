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New Amsterdam String Band - 8/09

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New Amsterdam String Band - 8/09

Enjoy live music in Asheville's most unique concert setting, a stunning art-filled contemporary space with exceptional acoustics.Tunes from the Heartland is a concert of Appalachian and Bluegrass music with a nod to the European ancestry of these traditions. The event will feature a special presentation of two notable artworks from the Asheville Art Museum's collection that relate to the musical program.

Asheville Art Museum
$25 general admission; $22 for Museum members
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Asheville Art Museum
828.253.3227
learn@ashevilleart.org
http://ashevilleart.org/
Asheville Art Museum
2 South Pack Square
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
8282533227
mailbox@ashevilleart.org
https://www.ashevilleart.org/exhibitions/modernist-design-at-black-mountain-college/