nate sib: Reborn Tour

Limited number of VIP meet & greet tickets available. VIP tickets include: one GA concert ticket, meet & greet with Nate Sib, individual photo with Nate Sib, one autographed commemorative VIP laminate, one VIP-exclusive poster, early entry, and early access merchandise shopping. nate sib has never followed a linear path. Since emerging in 2023, the Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist carved out his own world through fan-favorite releases including the for you EP [2024] and for us EP [2025], while also linking with childhood friend 2hollis for breakout song “afraid.” The FADER christened him “pop’s new aura prince,” OnesToWatch hailed him as “pop music’s next great disruptor,” and Zane Lowe recognized him as an artist to shape the sound of 2026 in his 26 in ‘26 list. Introduced by the tone-setting single “Let You Go,” nate steps into the fullest expression of his world yet on his full-length debut album, reborn, music that jolts you back to life with flashes of falsetto, club-quaking bass, and sensory-flooding production. For nate, rebirth is not a metaphor. After surviving an accidental overdose as a teenager, getting sober, and finding a deeper sense of spirituality, nate began to understand music as proof of a second chance. On reborn, nate doesn’t just tell a story of survival; he traces what comes after it, channeling sobriety, spirituality, love, longing, and the rush of being alive into a debut about becoming.