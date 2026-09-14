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Nashville Songwriters in the Round - 11/18

Nashville Songwriters in the Round - 11/18

The Rotary Club of Asheville invites the community to its 9th annual Nashville Songwriters in the Round: An Intimate Concert Experience, benefiting the Rotary Club of Asheville Tennent Scholarship Fund. Presented by Southeastern Container, this year's singer songwriters are Tiffany Goss, Bridgette Tatum, Andy Austin and Lauren Lucas.

Highland Brewing Event Center
$200
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rotary Club of Asheville
avl.rotary.gala@gmail.com
https://www.rotaryasheville.org/

Artist Group Info

Tiffany Goss
tiffgoss11@yahoo.com
https://curbwordmusicpublishing.com/blogs/writers/tiffany-goss
Highland Brewing Event Center
12 Old Charlotte Hwy
Asheville , North Carolina 28803
8282993370
https://highlandbrewing.com/