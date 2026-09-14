Nashville Songwriters in the Round - 11/18
Nashville Songwriters in the Round - 11/18
The Rotary Club of Asheville invites the community to its 9th annual Nashville Songwriters in the Round: An Intimate Concert Experience, benefiting the Rotary Club of Asheville Tennent Scholarship Fund. Presented by Southeastern Container, this year's singer songwriters are Tiffany Goss, Bridgette Tatum, Andy Austin and Lauren Lucas.
Highland Brewing Event Center
$200
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Rotary Club of Asheville
avl.rotary.gala@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Tiffany Goss
tiffgoss11@yahoo.com
Highland Brewing Event Center
12 Old Charlotte HwyAsheville , North Carolina 28803
8282993370