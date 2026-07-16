Nashville Emerging Artist Showcase 8/28

Nashville Emerging Artist Night (NEAN) is a premier showcase spotlighting Music City’s most promising up-and-coming artists and songwriters. A carefully curated lineup performing original music, giving audiences an exclusive first look at Nashville’s next generation of talent. NEAN celebrates creativity, storytelling, and the vibrant future of the city’s musical landscape.

This intimate, acoustic showcase presents six of Nashville’s most exciting emerging artists in a setting designed for listeners who appreciate songwriting and nuance. Each performer shares original music, fostering connection and highlighting artistry. The evening offers a thoughtfully curated experience of diverse voices and styles that represents the unique musical landscape that is Music City.

Featuring:

Leah Crose

Randall Fowler

Chad Jervis

Stacey Kelleher

Billy Dutch

Joe Major