My Generation: Celebrating the Hits of the 1960's and 70's

My generation is a musical celebration of the songs that defined a generation. Bringing together 3 of WNc's premier cover bands: Soul Blue, Vintage Vinyl & Fringe Revival, this collaborative concert revisits the unforgettable sounds of the 1960s and 1970s. From Psychedelic Rock, Folk and Pop, Soul, R&B, Funk Disco there's something for everyone.

Inspired by the powerful connection between music and memory My Generation taps into the nostalgia of the air that shaped the Baby Boomer generation.

Each band has carefully curated a set list that honors the honors the movements and moments that transformed popular music and culture.

Whether you're reliving treasured memories or discovering these timeless songs for the first time, My Generation delivers an evening of exceptional musicianship, infectious energy and the soundtrack of a remarkable era.