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My Generation: Celebrating the Hits of the 1960's and 70's

My Generation: Celebrating the Hits of the 1960's and 70's

My generation is a musical celebration of the songs that defined a generation. Bringing together 3 of WNc's premier cover bands: Soul Blue, Vintage Vinyl & Fringe Revival, this collaborative concert revisits the unforgettable sounds of the 1960s and 1970s. From Psychedelic Rock, Folk and Pop, Soul, R&B, Funk Disco there's something for everyone.

Inspired by the powerful connection between music and memory My Generation taps into the nostalgia of the air that shaped the Baby Boomer generation.

Each band has carefully curated a set list that honors the honors the movements and moments that transformed popular music and culture.

Whether you're reliving treasured memories or discovering these timeless songs for the first time, My Generation delivers an evening of exceptional musicianship, infectious energy and the soundtrack of a remarkable era.

Highland Brewing Taproom & Event Center
$25-$30
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Highland Brewing Company
2084880934
cnorred@highlandbrewing.com
https://highlandbrewing.com/

Artist Group Info

Peggy Ratusz
peggymarie43@gmail.com
https://legacy.reverbnation.com/peggyratusz
Highland Brewing Taproom & Event Center
12 Old Charlotte Hwy
Asheville, 28803
(828) 299-3370
cnorred@highlandbrewing.com
highlandbrewing.com