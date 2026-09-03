Music Video Asheville - 9/09

Music Video Asheville showcases the artistic collaboration between filmmakers and musicians. Area bands submit their music videos and the top 90 minutes of videos are selected for a viewing and awards ceremony in Downtown Asheville. The annual red carpet event is a celebration of the creative, unique and diverse music community we have here in the heart of Western North Carolina.

Please join us on the red carpet for the 18th annual MVA Wednesday, September 9, 2026!

Red Carpet: 5-7pm, Screening and Awards: 7-10:30pm

Presented by Fred Anderson Subaru