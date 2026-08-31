Music and Stories - An Evening with Michael Reno Harrell - 9/26

A Evening of Music and Storytelling

Michael Reno Harrell is an award winning songwriter, a published author, a nationally known storyteller and visual artist. He’s from the Southern Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina where all those things are as much a part of life as breathing. Michael’s talents have taken him to forty-four states and several foreign countries over his over fifty plus year career.

His work is based on life experiences that reflect the culture of his mountain roots, which go back eight generations. Michael’s stories, songs and artworks reflect not only the southern experience, but also American’s story.