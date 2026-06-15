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Museum of the Cherokee People presents: The Way We See the World - 8/07

Museum of the Cherokee People presents: The Way We See the World - 8/07

Now in its fifth year, Museum of the Cherokee People’s annual The Way We See the World event highlights Native pop culture and showcases contemporary perspectives for Cherokee people, primarily by Cherokee people. This community-centered celebration puts Native self-representation in the spotlight, uplifting creative work that explores identity through film, music, and visual art.
Previous special guests have included Reservation Dogs and The Lowdown creator Sterlin Harjo (Seminole Nation of Oklahoma), rising folk sensation Ken Pomeroy (Cherokee Nation), and filmmaker Loren Waters (Cherokee Nation, Kiowa Tribe), a 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree.
Find past lineups on MotCP’s website. Full 2026 lineup to be announced.
The Way We See the World events are free for everyone thanks to the generous support of our sponsors. To learn more, visit motcp.org/the-way-we.

Council Fire Ballroom, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
05:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Museum of the Cherokee People
8284973481
adelia.crowe@motcp.org
www.motcp.org
Council Fire Ballroom, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
777 Casino Dr
Cherokee, North Carolina 28719
8284973481
adelia.crowe@motcp.org
www.motcp.org/the-way-we.