This combo of both our Simply Charmed and Enamel a Charm is the perfect way to experience a few styles of jewelry making and leave with a Multi-Charm Necklace you made yourself!

You’ll choose a charm and decide what metal stamps you want to use to complete your charm. Then you’ll choose a silver charm and what color you want to enamel it with.

Combine the two with a gemstone of choice and your piece will be complete!

This jewelry workshop can accommodate larger groups, bridesmaids parties, and children aged 12 and up. It includes 2 silver charms of your choosing, plus a sterling silver chain.

*Extra charms, and chain upgrades available as well.

$95 includes a a silver charm to stamp and a silver charm to enamel plus a sterling silver chain.

Happens on the following Dates:

Aug 7, 2026, 10:00am to 12:15pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Aug 8, 2026, 2:00pm to 4:15pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Aug 14, 2026, 10:00am to 12:15pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Aug 21, 2026, 10:00am to 12:15pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Aug 28, 2026, 10:00am to 12:15pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

