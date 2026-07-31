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Multi-Charm Necklace

Multi-Charm Necklace

This combo of both our Simply Charmed and Enamel a Charm is the perfect way to experience a few styles of jewelry making and leave with a Multi-Charm Necklace you made yourself!

You’ll choose a charm and decide what metal stamps you want to use to complete your charm. Then you’ll choose a silver charm and what color you want to enamel it with.

Combine the two with a gemstone of choice and your piece will be complete!

This jewelry workshop can accommodate larger groups, bridesmaids parties, and children aged 12 and up. It includes 2 silver charms of your choosing, plus a sterling silver chain.

*Extra charms, and chain upgrades available as well.

$95 includes a a silver charm to stamp and a silver charm to enamel plus a sterling silver chain.

Happens on the following Dates:
Aug 7, 2026, 10:00am to 12:15pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Aug 8, 2026, 2:00pm to 4:15pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Aug 14, 2026, 10:00am to 12:15pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Aug 21, 2026, 10:00am to 12:15pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Aug 28, 2026, 10:00am to 12:15pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Ignite Jewelry Studios
$95.00
Every week through Aug 28, 2026.
Friday: 10:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ignite Jewelry Studios
828-989-8107
info@ignitejewelrystudios.com
Ignite Jewelry Studios
191 Lyman St Ste 262
Asheville , North Carolina 28801