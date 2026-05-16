Multi-Charm Necklace
Multi-Charm Necklace
This combo of both our Simply Charmed and Enamel a Charm is the perfect way to experience a few styles of jewelry making and leave with a multi-charm necklace. This is also perfect for larger groups, bridesmaids parties, and team building. It includes a brass and silver charm of your choosing, plus a sterling silver chain.
$105 includes a a silver charm to stamp and a silver charm to enamel plus a sterling silver chain
Ignite Jewelry Studios
$105.00
01:30 PM - 03:45 PM, every day through Jul 24, 2026.
Ignite Jewelry Studios
191 Lyman St Ste 262Asheville , North Carolina 28801