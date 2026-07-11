Much Ado About Nothing - 8/21-22

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT:

Kirstin Daniel (she/her)

Founding Artistic Director

Venture Shakespeare

603.566.9018

kdaniel@ventureshakespeare.org

Link to ventureshakespeare.org

VENTURE SHAKESPEARE ANNOUNCES OUTDOOR PRODUCTION OF ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING’ STARRING RSC’S ANDREW FRENCH AND KIRSTIN LEIGH DANIEL

ASHEVILLE, NC — This August, theater under the stars returns to the heart of Asheville. Venture Shakespeare is proud to present William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, Much Ado About Nothing, for a special two-night-only engagement on August 21 and 22, 2026. Staged entirely outdoors on the scenic front lawn of Kenilworth Presbyterian Church, this immersive, family-friendly production brings high-caliber theatrical artistry directly to the community.

Produced by Founding Artistic Director Kirstin Leigh Daniel (who also steps into the role of the sharp-witted Beatrice), this unique production blends the timeless structures of Elizabethan silhouettes with the organic romance of a modern Appalachian mountain wedding brought to life by Resident Costume Designer Tyler Ogburn. Audiences will watch the legendary "war of wits" unfold directly underneath the sprawling canopy of Kenilworth’s historic, beautiful old trees.

Adding tremendous prestige to the Asheville Theatre Scene, the production stars acclaimed international actor Andrew French of the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) as the cynical bachelor Benedick. French’s extensive classical background brings a masterclass in Shakespearean acting to Western North Carolina, striking an electric comedic dynamic alongside Daniel’s formidable Beatrice.

“We are thrilled to mount a production that feels both grande in its classical scope and incredibly intimate," says Daniel. “Staging Much Ado directly examines the struggles that women still face on a daily basis and gives us the folly, joy, and romance we all so desperately need right now.”

The performances serve as the crown jewel of Venture Shakespeare's annual Summer Program. This quick-witted, fast-paced adaptation is designed to be accessible, raucous, and deeply moving for theater veterans and first-time audiences alike. The cast includes Venture Veterans; Lochlan Angle, Lucius Robinson, Lori Evans, and Casey Morris. This year adds Resident Movement Specialist Monika Gross to the stage, Alongside new faces to Asheville, Clementine Wurzbach, Natalie Ahn, and David Bertoldi. Rounding out the ensemble includes Local Theatre Educator and Director of Cardboard Sea Todd Weakley, Ann Forster and Pastor Allen Smith of KPC. The Weekend will feature local vendors, live music from homegrown Sarah Tucker, and festive family friendly pre-show games and activities.

Event Details:

What: Venture Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing

When: Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22, 2026. Pre-show festivities and local vendors open at 6:00 PM; the performance begins at 7:00 PM.

Where: The Front Lawn of Kenilworth Presbyterian Church, 123 Kenilworth Rd, Asheville, NC.

Admission: FREE to the public (donations gratefully accepted to support the company and its apprenticeship programs).

What to Bring: Attendees are highly encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, and picnic blankets. Please leave doggies at home.

For more information, cast biographies, or to support Venture Shakespeare’s mission, please visit ventureshakespeare.org or follow @ventureshakespeare on social media.

This performance is generously sponsored by Bradley Paint Co. and The Matt and Molly Team of Keller Williams.

About Venture Shakespeare:

Venture Shakespeare is an ensemble-driven theater company based in Asheville, NC, with an Emphasis on artistic rigor, personal growth and fostering wholehearted living. Venture believes that in order to train the next generation of classical artists and audiences we must remove the financial barriers to high-quality live art, Venture Shakespeare creates accessible, vibrant theater spaces for all.