mr. phylzzz + JD Pinkus - 9/14

STANDING ROOM ONLY

MR. PHYLZZZ

Formed in late 2015, mr.phylzzz (pronounced mr. flyzzz) has spent the last decade mutating, evolving, and cementing their reputation as one of the most blistering, uncompromising forces in modern noise rock. What began as a raw, multi-instrumental project has sharpened into a lean, mean, two-piece wall of sound consisting of Clinton Jacob (guitar/vocals) and Danny Sein (drums). Now anchored in the gritty musical landscape of Chicago, the duo crafts a chaotic, high-velocity sonic assault that balances punishing, heavy riffs with an undeniable knack for twisted, melodic hooks.

The band’s rapid, jagged trajectory quickly caught the ear of Tom Hazelmyer, founder of the legendary underground imprint Amphetamine Reptile Records (AmRep). A badge of honor for any band pushing the boundaries of aggressive music, mr.phylzzz made their label debut on the prestigious Dope Guns ’N Fucking in the Streets Vol. 14 compilation. They followed that up with their first proper full-length album, Penitent Curtis, in 2019—a record that laid the groundwork for their signature blend of cranked amps, driving percussion, and volatile vocal delivery.

When the pandemic brought the world to a standstill, the project underwent a metamorphosis. Operating in isolation, Jacob continued to write at a feverish pace. As restrictions lifted, a relocation to Chicago sparked a powerful new chemistry with the addition of drummer Danny Sein. The resulting synergy produced 2022’s Cancel Culture Club, a critically acclaimed record that showcased a tighter, more furious version of the band. The album drew well-deserved attention from noise rock royalty, featuring guest appearances from the Melvins’ King Buzzo and Kevin Rutmanis.

JD PINKUS

JD Pinkus is an American bassist best known for his work with American punk band Butthole Surfers from1985 to 1994 and since the 2009 reunion. In 1990, he and Butthole Surfers’ lead vocalist Gibby Haynes released Digital Dump, the only album from their psychedelic house music side project The Jackofficers. Upon leaving Butthole Surfers, Pinkus worked full-time with the Austin trio Daddy Longhead, which he had assembled during his waning months in the band, and which included longtime Atlanta associate Jimbo Young on guitar and Rey Washam on drums. Daddy Longhead retired after 10 years, leaving Pinkus free to explore other projects including Skinny Leonard and Areola 51. Pinkus played with Helios Creed on his albums NUGG The Transport [1996] and Activated Condition [1998], and has also collaborated with Bad Livers frontman Danny Barnes several times in a live setting. JD Pinkus then co-founded the band Honky who went on to record five albums and are still currently active. Pinkus also performs with Pure Luck,who released a self-titled release in 2017 on Heavy Feather Records. He leaves his bass to play Banjo and Guitar in this project. On their 30th anniversary tour in 2013, Pinkus joined the Melvins in place of Jared Warren (on paternity leave) as well as performing with the opening Honky. He subsequently joined the Melvins full-time, touring with them in 2014 in support of the album Hold It In, which also featured Butthole Surfers founder Paul Leary, and again in 2015.