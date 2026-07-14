mr. phylzzz + JD Pinkus - 9/14

MR. PHYLZZZ

Formed in late 2015, mr.phylzzz (pronounced mr. flyzzz) has spent the last decade mutating, evolving, and cementing their reputation as one of the most blistering, uncompromising forces in modern noise rock. What began as a raw, multi-instrumental project has sharpened into a lean, mean, two-piece wall of sound consisting of Clinton Jacob (guitar/vocals) and Danny Sein (drums).

JD PINKUS

JD Pinkus is an American bassist best known for his work with American punk band Butthole Surfers from 1985 to 1994 and since the 2009 reunion. He has also performed with projects including Daddy Longhead, Honky, Pure Luck, and the Melvins.