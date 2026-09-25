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Moutain Stage with Kathy Mattea - 10/16

Moutain Stage with Kathy Mattea - 10/16

Be a part of the live radio audience as Mountain Stage records an episode for NPR Music with host Kathy Mattea!

This episode of Mountain Stage will be recorded live at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Appalachian State University!

GUEST ARTISTS: Sarah Jarosz, Jill Andrews, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Andrina Turenne, and more!

Since 1983, Mountain Stage has been one of the most beloved programs in public radio history. Eclectic and authentic, the show’s varied guests have included iconic artists from John Prine and Townes Van Zandt to Wilco and Phish. Under the leadership of Grammy Award-winning country and bluegrass star Kathy Mattea since 2021, Mountain Stage continues to bring surefire energy and music discovery to parts known and unknown. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode is recorded in front of a live audience and can be heard every week on over 200 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
$20 to 45
07:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Schaefer center for the performing arts
8008412787
theschaefercenter@appstate.edu
https://schaefercenter.appstate.edu/event/mountain-stage-with-host-kathy-mattea/

Artist Group Info

Kathy Mattea, Sarah Jarosz, Jill Andrews, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Andrina Turenne
mountainstage.org.
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
733 Rivers St
Boone, North Carolina 28607
8008412787
theschaefercenter@appstate.edu
appsummer.org