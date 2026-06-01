Mountain Laurel Jam Fest - 6/13
Mountain Laurel Jam Fest - 6/13
Live music, community, and summer vibes! Mountain Laurel Montessori Collective invites you to Jam Fest 2026 on June 13th from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Old Fort Watershed. Featuring performances by Dangermuffin and Yarn, plus special guests Russ Clark and Ward Buckheister of Sol Driven Train. Gather by the river, enjoy great food and local vendors, and support a local Montessori school dedicated to nurturing curious, capable, and compassionate learners. Don't miss one of Western North Carolina's favorite community music events!
Foothills Watershed
30$
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mountain Laurel Ambassador Parents Of Mountain Laurel Montessori Collective
Foothills Watershed
655 Catawba River RdOld Fort, North Carolina 28762
emily@foothillswatershed.com