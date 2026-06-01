Mountain Laurel Jam Fest - 6/13

Live music, community, and summer vibes! Mountain Laurel Montessori Collective invites you to Jam Fest 2026 on June 13th from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Old Fort Watershed. Featuring performances by Dangermuffin and Yarn, plus special guests Russ Clark and Ward Buckheister of Sol Driven Train. Gather by the river, enjoy great food and local vendors, and support a local Montessori school dedicated to nurturing curious, capable, and compassionate learners. Don't miss one of Western North Carolina's favorite community music events!