Mother's Day Bake Sale with Camille Cogswell (James Beard Award Winner)

We're thrilled to have Camille back at Leveller for a Mother's Day Bakesale! She will have slices of pie, cake, and more available from our patio from 2-6 pm, and you can pre-order whole pies or cakes for pickup from her website. We hope some deserving mom's will be treated to cake & beer (and pie and wine!) on our patio that day!

*Camille will have a limited number of pre-orders through her website starting this Sunday 5/3 at 9am! www.walnutfamilybakery.com