Moth Mania - 7/25

All ages are invited to join us for an exciting evening with the often overlooked and misunderstood moth!

Did you know North America is home to more than 12,000 species of moths? Compare that to our 800 or so species of butterflies. Not only are moths important pollinators, they are also critical to the food web, especially in their caterpillar state.

Featuring:

* Moth sheeting! Check out moths up close after dark, using special equipment under the guidance of a conservation biologist

* Entomologist talk! Learn how you can help reverse the challenges faced by moths (and all insects)

* Visit with community organizations working to support insects and our ecosystem

* Purchase native plants to support moths and other insects at your home

No registration required, but if you would like to be notified of changes due to inclement weather, register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1992369592083

Suggested donation: $5 per person. All proceeds will benefit the Gardens, a 501(c)(3) organization

Thank you to the community partners that will be joining us:

DarkSky NC

Xerces Society

Bug Lovers Native Plants

