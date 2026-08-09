Moon Draper + Slow Runner - 8/28

Moon Draper is a band based in Asheville and steeped in the American song tradition. With an unvarnished sound that draws on early rock & roll, traditional country, and more contemporary indie-folk, they present songs as living compositions. Their music invites spontaneity, with moments of melodic improvisation and shifts of rhythm and phrasing that make each performance feel like something unfolding in real time.

Slow Runner is the creative persona of Michael Flynn, an Americana-adjacent singer/songwriter based in Saluda NC. His songs have been featured on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Shameless, and on commercials for useful products like cars and shampoo. He’s also won a few awards for songwriting, most recently the 2021 Newsong Music Grand Prize. As Slow Runner or under his own name Michael has released 9 full length albums among other EPs and singles, and has toured internationally with acts like The Avett Brothers, Josh Ritter, and many others. His music explores disparate genres from dreamy synth-pop to confessional folk, always anchored by compelling lyrics and an authentic emotional core. Called ‘a pioneering solo artist’ by American Songwriter, with ‘songs as catchy as they are clever’ (Relix magazine), Slow Runner continues his evolution as a standout writer and performer still evolving nearly two decades into a fruitful career with the 2026 release ‘Dog Years,’ a joyous eruption of indie rock energy and lovedrunk synths made with longtime collaborator/multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaler.