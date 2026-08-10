Mixed Metal Mountain Bracelet

Join us at Ignite Jewelry Studios in downtown Asheville for a hands-on brass and silver bracelet workshop. You’ll choose your design, then solder (yep with a torch), sand, polish, and more. By the end, you’ll leave feeling rather accomplished, having created your own piece using traditional metalsmithing tools and techniques—all guided by a skilled instructor. This is a great couples activity, unique bachelorette experience, team building event, or solo excursion in downtown AVL. *Workshop takes 2.5 hours +/- **Ages 12-14 A parent/guardian must sign safety waiver and also take the workshop ***Ages 15-17 must have a parent or guardian sign the safety waiver $185/person