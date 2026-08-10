Mixed Metal Mountain Bracelet
Mixed Metal Mountain Bracelet
Join us at Ignite Jewelry Studios in downtown Asheville for a hands-on brass and silver bracelet workshop. You’ll choose your design, then solder (yep with a torch), sand, polish, and more. By the end, you’ll leave feeling rather accomplished, having created your own piece using traditional metalsmithing tools and techniques—all guided by a skilled instructor. This is a great couples activity, unique bachelorette experience, team building event, or solo excursion in downtown AVL. *Workshop takes 2.5 hours +/- **Ages 12-14 A parent/guardian must sign safety waiver and also take the workshop ***Ages 15-17 must have a parent or guardian sign the safety waiver $185/person
Ignite Jewelry Studios
185
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM, every day through Sep 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
Ignite Jewelry Studios
828-989-8107
info@ignitejewelrystudios.com
Ignite Jewelry Studios
191 Lyman St Ste 262Asheville , North Carolina 28801