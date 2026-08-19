Men-only film screening of 'Erased' - 10/20

Come see the critically acclaimed one-crazy-night dramedy, Erased, in a special men-only screening - one night only.

Erased is a grown-up coming of age story about Evan, a guy who seems to have everything he's ever wanted right at his fingertips, if he can get a business deal written up by morning. In the middle of his work, the now 18 year-old son he abandoned before birth arrives unexpectantly, demanding answers. Erased follows Evan, his son, the son's mother, and Evan's girlfriend over the course of that night.

This special men-only event will include a screening of the film as well as a panel discussion and Q&A with two actors from the film, two mental health professionals, and one of the film's producers.

The film is for mature audiences due to language, non-explicit descriptions of sexual assault, and brief sexuality.

Ticket can be purchased at the door ($15) or online at https://mousehouse.productions/erased-film/