Meltt w/ Los Eclipses - 9/02

STANDING ROOM ONLY

MELTT

Meltt’s upcoming third album is the culmination of everything the Vancouver indie-pop quartet have accomplished so far, all the while pushing their sound in new and exciting directions. True to its title, Pathways finds Chris Smith [lead vocals, guitar, bass, keys], Jamie Turner [drums, percussion], James Porter [guitar, keys, bass, vocals], and Ian Winkler [bass, keys, guitar] at multiple forks in the road and deciding to take all of them, submerging their sound in new rippling textures while still retaining the warm, textured glow that their music’s contained since their debut EP Visions in 2017.

Thematically, Pathways approaches what Winkler refers to as “four men approaching their 30s and figuring out their paths and lives.” Big topics abound, from relationships and the aftermath of loss to the strange and uneasy feeling that accompanies navigating the modern world at large. “Our tone is usually pretty optimistic and hopeful, but this time we let some darkness in,” Porter says. “There are so many things we experience individually, but when we get in the studio, it’s clear that we’re on a journey together.”

Whether you’ve been with them since the beginning or are joining them at this very juncture, Pathways will make you thankful that you’re along for the journey.

LOS ECLPISES

Los Eclipses is a Franco-Mexican duo composed by French singer Eva de Marce and Mexican producer Dan Solo.

The frenetic combination of styles between its members creates a sonic layer full of contrasting nuances: from light to darkness, from melancholy to euphoria, from calm to celebration. Dan’s extensive production experience, along with Eva’s enigmatic and captivating voice, blend together to create a project that has quickly captured the attention of both the public and the media.

In just one year since their formation, Los Eclipses have performed more than 50 shows in 10 countries, gracing the stages of renowned festivals and venues such as El Palacio de los Deportes (MX), Francos de Montréal (CAN), Razzmatazz (ES), Viva Pomona & SXSW (USA), Festival Trópico (MX) among others. They have shared the stage with renowned artists such as Empire of the Sun, Underworld, Royskopp, Moodymann, Buscabulla and The Whitest Boy Alive, to name a few.

In 2024, Los Eclipses reached a major milestone with the release of their debut album, Eden Sauvage. Deeply inspired by the myth of Adam and Eve, the album fuses electronic and dreamlike tones, exploring the dualities that define the duo through hypnotic melodies and lyrics filled with mystery. With Eden Sauvage, Los Eclipses have established themselves as one of the most exciting and unique revelations in the contemporary electro-pop scene.