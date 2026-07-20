Melanie Ida Chopko's Album Release Show for Never Had a Love Like This, July 31 at The Mule

At long last, a big full band album release show for Melanie Ida Chopko's new album, Never Had a Love Like This. July 31st at The Mule, $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Melanie writes: "I’m beyond proud of this body of music, music for all of us who grapple with the loneliness of modern life and the agony of modern dating. These are songs of my longing and my questions, my grief and stubborn hope, my road to give and receive love."

For fans of Regina Spektor, Ben Folds & Joni Mitchell, fans of days without the phone and evenings on the front porch with fireflies. Come to laugh and maybe cry with us, and experience a sense of togetherness.

A special full band show featuring Melanie on voice and piano, Nic Jenkins of infinitikiss (drums), Garron Chesson (bass), Emily Songster (trombone) and more special guests!

" ‘Never Had a Love Like This’ is a dispatch from modern adulthood—a sweeping indie folk record shaped by the fog of modern dating and tech-fractured intimacy. Across these ten tracks, Chopko charts a return to the body, to human connection, and to the natural world. The album is an unflinching, satisfying work from an artist who holds an entire generation’s worth of frustration and longing in her gaze to craft for us a rare gift: recognition.”

"It’s rare that a songwriter truly tries to sift through the grey areas of intimacy and romance in search of meaning, but Chopko does just that. The images her resistance-melting voice and chords paint are so vivid you can almost touch them - the songs shine like a diamond." - Americana UK

