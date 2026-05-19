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Max Ribner's Resilient Beings Workshop

Max Ribner's Resilient Beings Workshop

Max Ribner's Resilient Beings Workshop

Thursday, May 28th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 11:30 AM || Workshop Noon

Join the Choir!!! ( for all levels and ages )

Ready to come SING with us??!!

Max Ribner and local artists welcome you to an immersive experience/workshop where we all become part of the orchestra. As a collective, we will journey into a prayerful space of connectivity, belonging, and coming home as we will learn a few songs to learn that will lead to the evening performance!!! We will be writing a song that presents itself in the moment while learning basic rhythms, choir parts, deep listening, and creative lyric writing.

Here’s a song, ‘North Star’ that we will learn and create a new section: https://youtu.be/uObTq7tk-qM

All voices, ages, backgrounds, and levels of experience are welcome.

AyurPrana Listening Room
$34.72
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AyurPrana Listening Room
(505) 204-7026
david@liveayurprana.com
www.liveayurprana.com/pages/events

Artist Group Info

Max Ribner
https://www.maxribner.com/
AyurPrana Listening Room
312 Haywood Rd
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
(505) 204-7026
care@liveayurprana.com
www.liveayurprana.com/pages/events