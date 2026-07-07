Masterworks: Splendid Tchaikovsky

When composing the 1812 Overture, Tchaikovsky was given free rein in choosing the instruments he would use. He chose cannons. More than a century later, audiences around the world remain captivated by the same bold imagination, sweeping melodies, and emotional intensity that define his music. Featuring acclaimed rising star pianist Chaeyoung Park, this program explores both the beautiful and bombastic sides of one of classical music’s most beloved composers. From the lyrical power of Piano Concerto No. 1 to the thrilling spectacle of the 1812 Overture, experience the enduring artistry of a musical master whose works continue to inspire generations.