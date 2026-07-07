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Masterworks: Romantic Masters

Masterworks: Romantic Masters

Journey through landscapes of passion, drama, and unforgettable beauty in this celebration of Romantic-era music. Featuring acclaimed violinist Andrew Sords, Romantic Masters explores music inspired by national identity, folklore, and the natural world, brought to life through soaring melodies and richly expressive orchestral colors. From dazzling virtuosity to sweeping symphonic grandeur, this program captures the spirit of an era that embraced emotion, imagination, and the power of storytelling through music. A fitting conclusion to Western Piedmont Symphony’s 62nd season, this concert promises an evening of inspiration and exhilaration.

PE Monroe Auditorium
$20-$58
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 22 May 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Western Piedmont Symphony
828-324-8603
info@wpsymphony.org
https://wpsymphony.org

Artist Group Info

Andrew Sords
https://www.andrewsords.com/
PE Monroe Auditorium
775 6th St NE
Hickory, North Carolina 28601
828-324-8603
info@wpsymphony.org
https://wpsymphony.org