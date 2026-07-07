Masterworks: Romantic Masters

Journey through landscapes of passion, drama, and unforgettable beauty in this celebration of Romantic-era music. Featuring acclaimed violinist Andrew Sords, Romantic Masters explores music inspired by national identity, folklore, and the natural world, brought to life through soaring melodies and richly expressive orchestral colors. From dazzling virtuosity to sweeping symphonic grandeur, this program captures the spirit of an era that embraced emotion, imagination, and the power of storytelling through music. A fitting conclusion to Western Piedmont Symphony’s 62nd season, this concert promises an evening of inspiration and exhilaration.