Masterworks: Mystic Horizons

Experience a thrilling opening to Western Piedmont Symphony’s 62nd season as Maestro Matthew Troy and the orchestra are joined by internationally acclaimed tabla virtuoso Sandeep Das. Rich with stories, vivid imagery, moments of sublime beauty, and the driving rhythms of North Indian classical music, Mystic Horizons blurs the lines between genre, time, and place. From the meditative beauty of Max Richter to the dazzling tales of Scheherazade, this captivating program invites audiences on a journey of wonder, adventure, and breathtaking musical color.