Masterworks: Mystic Horizons
Masterworks: Mystic Horizons
Experience a thrilling opening to Western Piedmont Symphony’s 62nd season as Maestro Matthew Troy and the orchestra are joined by internationally acclaimed tabla virtuoso Sandeep Das. Rich with stories, vivid imagery, moments of sublime beauty, and the driving rhythms of North Indian classical music, Mystic Horizons blurs the lines between genre, time, and place. From the meditative beauty of Max Richter to the dazzling tales of Scheherazade, this captivating program invites audiences on a journey of wonder, adventure, and breathtaking musical color.
PE Monroe Auditorium
$20-$58
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Western Piedmont Symphony
828-324-8603
info@wpsymphony.org
PE Monroe Auditorium
775 6th St NEHickory, North Carolina 28601
828-324-8603
info@wpsymphony.org