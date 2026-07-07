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Masterworks: Mystic Horizons

Masterworks: Mystic Horizons

Experience a thrilling opening to Western Piedmont Symphony’s 62nd season as Maestro Matthew Troy and the orchestra are joined by internationally acclaimed tabla virtuoso Sandeep Das. Rich with stories, vivid imagery, moments of sublime beauty, and the driving rhythms of North Indian classical music, Mystic Horizons blurs the lines between genre, time, and place. From the meditative beauty of Max Richter to the dazzling tales of Scheherazade, this captivating program invites audiences on a journey of wonder, adventure, and breathtaking musical color.

PE Monroe Auditorium
$20-$58
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Western Piedmont Symphony
828-324-8603
info@wpsymphony.org
https://wpsymphony.org
PE Monroe Auditorium
775 6th St NE
Hickory, North Carolina 28601
828-324-8603
info@wpsymphony.org
https://wpsymphony.org