Masterworks: Handel's Messiah

Experience Handel’s Messiah in the intimate setting of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. This historically informed Baroque performance has been meticulously curated by Maestro Matthew Troy to bring renewed clarity and beauty to a cherished holiday tradition. Featuring the Masterworks debut of The Symphony Singers, a select ensemble of professional vocal artists from our region, performing alongside a Baroque chamber orchestra. Audiences will be surrounded by soaring voices and the warm acoustics of the sanctuary as they experience one of classical music’s most inspiring, enduring, and recognized masterpieces.