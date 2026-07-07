© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are aware of issues with our playlist following an NPR upgrade. To see what is playing now, click here.

Masterworks: American Roots

Masterworks: American Roots

Celebrate the rich musical traditions of America in a program that spans the concert hall and the front porch. Featuring Grammy Award-winning fiddler Michael Cleveland and his band Flamekeeper, American Roots honors the deep musical heritage of Appalachia and the people who have shaped the sound of our region. Blending the infectious energy of bluegrass and Americana with the power of a symphony orchestra, this unforgettable concert celebrates the artistry, culture, and spirit of North Carolina and our nation.

PE Monroe Auditorium
$20-$58
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Western Piedmont Symphony
828-324-8603
info@wpsymphony.org
https://wpsymphony.org

Artist Group Info

Michael Cleveland
https://www.michaelclevelandfiddle.com/
PE Monroe Auditorium
775 6th St NE
Hickory, North Carolina 28601
828-324-8603
info@wpsymphony.org
https://wpsymphony.org