Masterworks: American Roots

Celebrate the rich musical traditions of America in a program that spans the concert hall and the front porch. Featuring Grammy Award-winning fiddler Michael Cleveland and his band Flamekeeper, American Roots honors the deep musical heritage of Appalachia and the people who have shaped the sound of our region. Blending the infectious energy of bluegrass and Americana with the power of a symphony orchestra, this unforgettable concert celebrates the artistry, culture, and spirit of North Carolina and our nation.