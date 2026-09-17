Magoo the band w/ Suns of Stars - 10/30

Magoo is a progressive bluegrass quartet from Denver, Colorado, redefining the boundaries of modern bluegrass with fearless creativity and world-class musicianship. Known for their dynamic live performances, the band delivers a powerful blend of intricate arrangements, tight three-part harmonies, and extended improvisations that bring new life to the genre.

Their debut album What a Life arrived in February 2026, capturing the group’s adventurous spirit and balance between heartfelt songwriting and soaring instrumental work. The record honors the roots of bluegrass while boldly exploring its modern evolution, featuring a guest appearance from bluegrass legend Sam Bush on fiddle and harmony vocals and mastering by two-time GRAMMY Award winner David Glasser at Airshow Mastering.

Each member of Magoo brings a distinctive voice and musical strength to the project. Dobroist Dylan Flynn, winner of the 2024 RockyGrass Dobro Competition, adds soulful depth and melodic warmth. Guitarist Erik Hill, runner-up in the RockyGrass Flatpicking Contest, drives the band’s rhythmic pulse with power and precision. Mandolinist Courtlyn Bills injects fiery solos and inventive arrangements, while bassist Denton Turner grounds the sound with groove, timing, and subtle dynamics. Together, they form a sound that is rich, cohesive, and unmistakably their own.

Magoo’s recent achievements include first place at UllrGrass Band Competition and Clash of the Strings, second at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition, and a sold-out headlining show at the Bluebird Theater in Denver. Their festival appearances at Winter WonderGrass, Grand Lake Folk Festival, RapidGrass, and Huck Finn Jubilee have solidified their reputation as one of the most exciting new acts in the progressive bluegrass scene.

With What a Life now out to the world, Magoo stands poised for a breakout year, bridging the heart of traditional bluegrass with the fearless innovation of a new generation.