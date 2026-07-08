Maddie Zahm Everything All The Time Tour w/ Molly Grace - 10/20

Maddie Zahm is dreaming of a world where curiosity matters more than anything, where feelings are treated as proof that you’re alive.

The LA-based, Idaho-born singer-songwriter first felt the need to slip into a comfy cardigan and tennis shoes as a childhood acolyte of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, but reaches that warm, kaleidoscopic idyll on new album Everything All the Time (due early fall). By embracing the strange, beautiful flood of becoming yourself on your own terms, the warm, candid, funny, and awe-inspiring record captures what it feels like to stop viewing growth as a final destination and start treating it as an ongoing act of curiosity, compassion, and coming home to yourself.

"Mr. Rogers gave me permission to feel deeply," Zahm beams. "I want my music to be welcoming in that same way, to create an inclusive world that people can be a part of." After years spent unraveling everything from body image to faith, sexuality, and identity in songs that connected with millions of listeners, Zahm now finds herself in a softer and more expansive chapter: one less focused on tearing herself apart to find answers or fitting into a box and more interested in celebrating the messy, ever-changing person emerging from the wreckage. Instead of trying to make some splash by fitting into a cookie cutter pop industry or fitting to the expectations of her community in a country or christian music lane, Zahm became determined to chase her own identity.

And in that way, Everything All the Time beautifully reinforces the lesson that first drew Zahm toward the gentle emotional honesty of Mister Rogers: feeling deeply is both a gift and a responsibility. Rather than flattening herself into a self-help slogan or treating vulnerability like a moral high ground, Zahm allows her songs to exist in their fullest nuance.