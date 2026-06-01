Luna w/ Sister Ray Davies - 10/3

The Grey Eagle and Worthwhile Sounds Present

Luna w/ Sister Ray Davies

LUNA

Luna was a New York band formed in 1991 by singer/guitarist Dean Wareham after the breakup of Galaxie 500. The band made seven studio albums before disbanding in 2005. After a ten-year break, they reunited and toured in 2015, and in 2017 released a new LP — A Sentimental Education and an EP of instrumentals — A Place of Greater Safety.

Other recent reissues include a deluxe 2xLP version of their classic Penthouse album (on Rhino) and another 2xLP set Lunafied that collects all the covers the band recorded in the 1990s.

Now scattered around the country (Los Angeles, New York and Austin) the band retains the same lineup that operated from 1999 to 2005: Dean Wareham on vocals/guitar, his wife Britta Phillips on bass, Sean Eden on guitar, and Lee Wall on drums.

SISTER RAY DAVIES

Sister Ray Davies is a brilliantly named new duo formed by Adam Morrow and Jamie Sego. They might be based in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, but their acclaimed debut album Holy Island (released in November 2025 via Sonic Cathedral and Well Kept Secret) is a concept record about the ancient religious outpost off the coast of northeast England.