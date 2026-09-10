Look Homeward, Asheville: A Downtown Walking Tour Through Thomas Wolfe's Eyes - 9/26

Step into the world of Thomas Wolfe with this guided walking tour through downtown Asheville- Wolfe's hometown and the vivid backdrop for his (in)famous novel Look Homeward, Angel.

The tour begins at the Thomas Wolfe Memorial at the front of the Historic Old Kentucky Home Boardinghouse where Wolfe spent his childhood. From there, participants will stroll through downtown exploring sites connected to Wolfe's life.

Throughout the walk, our guide will share excerpts from Wolfe's writings, anecdotes about his life, and insights into early 20th century Asheville.

Roughly 90 minutes, the tour will finish at the First Presbyterian Church, where our guide will be happy to chat and answer questions with anyone who wants to learn more!

Tickets are $10/person and must be purchased in advance: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/look-homeward-asheville-a-downtown-walking-tour-through-thomas-wolfes-eyes-3