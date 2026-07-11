PRESENTS:

Lonestar State of Mind

August 5 – 26, 2026

Show goes Live on our website: Wednesday, August 5th at 11AM, www.amerifolk.com

Opens in the Gallery: Friday, August 7th at 11AM, 64 Biltmore Ave, Downtown Asheville

Evening Reception/Pottery Pop-Up: Friday, August 7th, 5-8 PM, 64 Biltmore Ave, Downtown Asheville

Join us for a meeting of minds as we bring together new work from Jackson Hammack and Carl Block with Lonestar State of Mind! Though their work differs in medium and style, both artists reflect the bold color, strong character, and creative spirit long associated with the Lone Star State. That Texas twang will be front & center with Jackson’s striking wildlife paintings featuring desert creatures and Carl’s vividly painted face jugs. Across both bodies of work, earthy oranges, bright greens, deep turquoise, and cobalt blue evoke canyon walls, open water, and wide Texas skies.

A native Texan with a big personality, Carl Block fuses the spirit of Mexican Folk Art with the Southern face jug tradition, and then turns up the volume. Bright colors, lavish rhythmic painted textures, and unexpected facial additions set his terracotta creations apart from other face jug makers. For this special show, we are excited to present more of Block’s work than ever before with a pottery pop-up planned for opening weekend. Carl will be rolling through the area like a tumbleweed with dozens of his larger pieces and sculptural forms that expand on his signature face jugs, offering a broader view of his imagination and range. But if you want to see every treasure Carl trucks out here from Texas, you best be in attendance for opening night!

Though he now resides full time here in Western North Carolina, the great state of Texas played a pivotal role in Jackson Hammack’s painting style. For 35 years, he soaked up the stars and brought some of that magic of the wide open spaces along with him. Jackson creates arresting wildlife portraits that meet the viewer’s gaze, often of fauna native to our own mountains, but for this exhibition, we will be welcoming Jackson’s desert critters: armadillos and roadrunners among the crew! He begins with the eyes of his subject, aiming to capture the wild gaze of a noble creature and allow his viewer to connect with their communal life force. The result is a commanding portrait and nothing short of a remarkable experience.

A boldly crafted and expressively energetic celebration of Texas roots, Lonestar State of Mind opens online Wednesday August 5th, at 11 AM with telephone sales beginning at high noon. You’re invited to join us for an evening reception on First Friday August 7th from 5-8PM, where you can catch both featured artists in person, enjoy snacks & bevvies, and snag yourself a dinky face jug from Carl Block’s world famous Dinky Machine!

